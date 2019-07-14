Home

Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Hannley

Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Hannley

Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Hannley passed away on May 28, 2019, at home with her husband/soulmate Greg Bogaard by her side, along with other relatives and friends.

Beth was born in Tucson, Arizona, August 10, 1949, to Colonel Vincent Hannley and Agnes Hannley. She graduated from Airline High School in Bossier City, LA; earned an MA in Speech Pathology from the University of Arizona; and completed an executive MBA from the University of Washington.

Beth was dedicated to improving healthcare through direct patient care starting with her career as a speech pathologist and retiring as Organizational Development Director in Human Resources at the Everett Clinic in 2017.

She committed much of her time and talents to the rights of women and children through her board positions with Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands and The United Way of Snohomish County.

Her interests were many and varied; reading, spinning yarn, knitting socks and scarves, grinding her own wheat, making bread and the butter to spread on it, fishing and gardening.

Celebration of Life for Elizabeth will be on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4-9 pm at the Edmonds Yacht Club.

Please join Beth and Greg in raising awareness about early diagnosis and curbing the devastating outcomes of ovarian cancer. Clinical research has been minimal and the mental health support needs are considerable. They are donating generously to The Clearity Foundation and ask that you join them by contributing to https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/ClearityFoundation/ElizabethAnnHannleyFund.html
Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019
