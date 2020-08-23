1/1
Elizabeth Ann Laik
Elizabeth Ann Laik

March 29, 1959 ~ August 5, 2020

Elizabeth Ann Laik passed away at Valley Medical Center surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Alice and Victor Hinkel and raised in Three Rivers, Michigan. She was a devout member of the New Apostolic Church throughout her life.

She moved to Seattle at 20 years old and married Geoffrey Holverstott on February 29, 1980 with whom she had two children. She later married Jeffrey Laik on December 29, 1990 with whom she had two more children.

She obtained an AA degree at Highline Community College and attended Pacific Lutheran University where she studied journalism and communications. Later she studied computer graphic design. As a mom, she was active in the PTA and supported her children in their enjoyment of sports, dance, arts, music, and theater. She worked in the Kent and Tahoma school districts in multiple roles, including as a librarian and a computer teacher. At the time of her passing she was a librarian at Tahoma's Maple View Middle School. She was greatly passionate about connecting kids to books and encouraging a love of reading. She loved the kids she worked with and they loved her in return.

She enjoyed cooking for her loved ones, hosting parties and family gatherings, outings with her friends, photography, scrapbooking and slideshows, hiking, travelling, and visiting with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Jeffrey Laik; four children, Rebecca (and Robert) Flanary, Brett (and Annelise) Holverstott, Brendan Rein, and Emilie; three grandchildren, Jakob Robert Rein, Frederick, and Isadora; her parents, Alice and Victor; brothers David and Bruce; and loving in-laws Judith and Rein, Rani and Jenny.

An online memorial service will be held on August 29th at 3:00 pm.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
