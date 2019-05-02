Elizabeth Ann (Cosgrove) Thoen



October 5, 1953 ~ April 29, 2019



Age 65, of Bothell, Washington passed to be with the angels on April 29, 2019 after a courageous battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Annie was born in Seattle, WA on October 5, 1953 to Benjamin A. Cosgrove Jr. and M. Virginia Cosgrove.



Annie was a chemical dependency counselor for 20 years at Snohomish County working mainly with women and children. Annie was passionate about her work. She worked tirelessly to help women recover from substance abuse and in so doing, allowed them to raise their children. She advocated for impacted children to be kept safe, loved, and housed with either family or foster homes. Recently her focus had shifted to finding housing and treatment programs for addicts and homeless people. She was especially committed to aiding women who were involved in human trafficking.



Annie was a loyal supporter to help raise funds for research to cure breast cancer. She spent countless hours fund raising and training for the Three Day Cancer Walk. She was thrilled when her father came to watch her walk. Her father lost his mother and sister at an early age to breast cancer. As she was completing one of the events, he yelled to everyone within hearing distance that Annie was his daughter. She inspired, mentored and befriended many individuals as she trained and walked. Many of these people became her lifelong friends.



Annie had a talent for artistry. She painted, made jewelry, and gardened. She loved to bake cookies and popcorn balls. She was "all in" for meeting for a drink and listening to jazz. And of course, she loved to shop and look good!



She raised her two sons as a single mom and was committed to helping them be successful at school, work and family life. She felt it was important to be their advocate in all that they did. Annie's all-time favorite thing was to spend time with her grandchildren, Mason and Jojo. They called her Grandma Bubbles because she would bring bubbles to play with. She could not wait to pick them up from school or spend time on the weekend with them. Her sons and grandchildren were the light of her life.



Annie loved to be in relationships. Her nieces and nephews adored her and always remained in touch with her especially if they needed advice or comforting. Her siblings loved to tease her but knew she was available for a chat or shoulder to cry on. We all knew her as the beautiful one.



Annie will be remembered for her servant's heart. She was always looking to help others and was particularly fond of championing the underdog. She collected Angels and her life's actions reflect our view of a Guardian Angel. Annie's deep faith and trust in God was shown everyday through her dedication to her family and friends.



Annie is survived by her mother, Virginia Cosgrove: two children, Joey Valela (Megan Ward) and Tony Valela: two grandchildren, Mason and Jojo: a brother Terry Cosgrove (Theresa), and two sisters, Patsy Cosgrove (Michael Sampson) and Barbara Cosgrove (Frank Yandrasits): eight nieces and nephews, Benjamin III (Leah), Quinn, Megan, and Trace Cosgrove, Michelle and Nichole Mitchell (Leif Petterson), Eric (Maggie Chia) and Bradley Yandrasits (Mandi): six grand nieces and nephews Benjamin IV and Chloe Cosgrove, Chayse and Aulyana Yandrasits, Finnegan Yandrasits, June Petterson. This coming September, we are awaiting the birth of a grandniece, continuing the circle of life. Her brother Tim passed away in 2017.



Please join us in the celebration of



life beginning on Monday, May 6-



Viewing(6-8pm) and Rosary (7pm)



at Sunset Hills Funeral Home



Chapel, 1215 145th Place SE, Bellevue, WA. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 7th, at 11 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 220



Mountain Park Blvd, Issaquah, WA.



A lunch reception will be held immediately following in the



Church Hall. A private burial will



be held Wednesday, May 8th. Consider coming in style with your best outfit and a splash of color for our sweet Annie.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Peoria Home(www.peoriahome.org/), Evergreen Recovery Center(www.evergreenrc.org/), Snohomish County Domestic Violence



(//dvs-snoco.org/) or Housing Hope(www.housinghope.org/).



Many thanks to the all the doctors, nurses, RTs, CNAs and staff at the Everett Clinic, UW Transplant Clinic, UW Medical Center, and Highline Regional. She was blessed to have your care and support.



We strongly encourage you to consider becoming an organ donor. This can be done through the following agencies: Life Center NW (www.lcnw.org/), WA DMV (www.dol.wa.gov/driverslicense/organdonor.html), or DHHS( www.organdonor.gov/index.html).



Please sign the guest book at



www.sunsethillsfuneralhome.com Published in The Seattle Times from May 2 to May 6, 2019