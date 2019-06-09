Elizabeth Collier Neaville



Elizabeth Collier Neaville, whose passions were her family and her art, died June 3 after a century of life.



Elizabeth, who also was known as Betty, was born to Louise Lucretia Brown and Burton Meredith Collier on June 22, 1918, in Pittsburg, Kansas. She was lovingly brought up by her foster parents, Mable and Fred Anderson. Elizabeth was predeceased by her three siblings, Burton Meredith Collier Jr., Varvara (Varya) Suzanne Bouchin Nelson, and Phillip Craig Collier.



In 1933, Elizabeth and Arthur Keble Neaville (deceased) were married. They lived in Seattle, for the most part, and had four children: Arthur Alan Neaville (deceased) (Jackie), Pride Elizabeth Davies (Harold), Lou Ellen Ellis, and Jenny Sue Haines (Robert). Elizabeth had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.



After her children were grown, Elizabeth finished her high school education. She earned a bachelor's in education from the University of Washington in 1964, and worked as a substitute teacher from 1967 to 1973. She wrote poetry, painted, and was a talented singer and guitarist.



Elizabeth's memorial service will be at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1805 N. 49th St., Seattle, on June 15 at 11 a.m.