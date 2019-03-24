Elizabeth DANU



(born Pitkin)



1961 ~ 2019



Elizabeth grew up in Bellevue and moved to the Bay Area in her late twenties where she became a successful massage therapist. She was a performer her whole life, starting with musicals at Newport High School. She sang with the Seattle Opera Chorus, performed in shows with the Bay Area Educational Theater Company alongside her daughter, and most recently was a member of the a cap pel la group Curious Blend. Beth was beautiful, goofy, affectionate and fun, and she commanded an audience wherever she went.



In 2007 she was diagnosed with Inflammatory Breast Cancer. She beat the odds and lived 12 more years to raise her children to adulthood. She enjoyed the craziness of teenagers and was the kind of mother her kids' friends came over to hang out with.



She died March 12 of pancreatic cancer. She is survived by husband Peter Green, children Martin and Felicia Azzopardi, siblings Emily and Paul Pitkin, mother Anne Pitkin, and many friends and family. She was preceded in death by her father, Stan Pitkin.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30 at 1:00 at Wisteria Hall in the Graham Visitor's Center at Washington Park Arboretum, 2300 Arboretum Drive E, Seattle. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary