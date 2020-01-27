|
|
Elizabeth Harrison Halliday
Age 83, Elizabeth died peacefully on January 5, 2020, in Surprise AZ. She is survived by her beloved husband, Donald R. Armack; her brother; her five children and her four grandchildren. Her final rest is in Seattle WA, the city of her birth, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Benevilla, 13576 W. Camino Del Sol, Sun City West, AZ, 85375, or your favorite animal rescue organization.
