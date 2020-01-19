|
Elizabeth (Betty) Irene Potter
Age 95. Born December 5, 1924 in Chicago, IL to Kathryn and Chelcie Edwards. Passed away, peacefully on December 18, 2019 in Seattle, WA. Graduated St. Casmir Academy and received her B.S. from DePaul University. Survived by her husband, William F. Potter, of 70 years, they met while attending Catholic University in Washington D.C. Bill and Betty first arrived in the Pacific Northwest in 1974 and made Murden Cove, Bainbridge Island their home for 10 years. Later, in 1997, they re-located to the Belltown neighborhood and since then have called Seattle home. Betty is also survived by her 6 children, Martha, John, Liz, Aimee, Bill and Maria, 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Remembrances may be made to www.christophers.org. A memorial mass to remember Betty will take place at 5:30 p.m. on January 27, 2020 at St. James Cathedral in Seattle, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020