Yarington's/White Center Funeral Home
10708 16th Ave Sw
Seattle, WA 98146
(206) 242-2771
Elizabeth J. Novotny

Elizabeth J. Novotny Obituary
Elizabeth J. Novotny

Feb. 24, 1914 - Nov. 26, 2019

Betty passed away just 3 months short of her 106th birthday. She was born in Chicago and lived in the area until she retired and moved to the Northwest. She has lived in West Seattle for 43 years. She is preceded in death by her son Bob Seger and husband Joe Novotny. She is survived by her daughter Penny Mulligan, 8 grandchildren, a bunch of great-grand kids and a couple of great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service are to be held at Yarington Funeral Home, December 9th at 11:00 am.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019
