Elizabeth (Bette) J. Spry
September 28, 1926 - August 16, 2020
Bette passed away at the age of 93 at her home in West Seattle with family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Al, of 65 years, her children Paula Buty (Kim), Sandra Scatena (Brian), Stephen Spry (Brandy) and Michael Spry (Mary Kay), grandchildren (Mitchel Spry, David Spry, Rocco Buty and Katherine Spry) and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to St. Martin de Porres or St. Vincent de Paul.
Share your memories of Bette and visit the full obituary page and online guestbook at www.emmickfunerals.com
- Emmick Funeral Home (206) 935-2207