Elizabeth J. (Bette) Spry
Elizabeth (Bette) J. Spry

September 28, 1926 - August 16, 2020

Bette passed away at the age of 93 at her home in West Seattle with family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Al, of 65 years, her children Paula Buty (Kim), Sandra Scatena (Brian), Stephen Spry (Brandy) and Michael Spry (Mary Kay), grandchildren (Mitchel Spry, David Spry, Rocco Buty and Katherine Spry) and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to St. Martin de Porres or St. Vincent de Paul.

Share your memories of Bette and visit the full obituary page and online guestbook at www.emmickfunerals.com - Emmick Funeral Home (206) 935-2207

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Emmick Family Funeral Services
3243 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 935-2207
