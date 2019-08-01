|
|
Elizabeth Jean Axford
Beloved wife of Patrick Arthur Johnson, born on April 28, 1953 in Vancouver, Canada, died at home in Clinton, Washington on July 30, 2019. Elizabeth passed away after a year-long struggle with brain cancer. Her artistic inclinations led her to pursue architecture for 15 years, but then she found her true passion for creating textile art, especially art quilts. Her last and foremost exhibition, Overlay, a solo show at the International Quilt Museum at the University of Nebraska, began May 17 and will continue through September 22, 2019. In explaining her turn from architecture to quilting, Liz was fond of saying that life is what happens when you are planning other things.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019