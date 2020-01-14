|
|
Sister Elizabeth Linnane, CSJP
1925 ~ 2020
Sister Elizabeth Linnane CSJP (Sister Eymard) died January 11, 2020 in Bellevue, WA. She was born in County Kerry, Ireland on July 22, 1925, the daughter of Maurice and Catherine Linane and was one of five children.
She joined the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace in Newry, Northern Ireland and traveled to Bellingham, Washington in 1948 to enter the novitiate.
Sister Elizabeth received a B.A. in History from Immaculate Heart College, Los Angeles and a M.A. from Seattle University.
Always having a desire to teach, she served as a teacher and principal in Catholic schools in the Seattle Archdiocese; St. Therese, Seattle, Queen of Angels, Port Angeles; Sacred Heart and St. Louise in Bellevue; St. Rose, Longview; as well as Catholic schools in British Columbia, Alaska, California and Texas.
After many years of ministry in elementary education, Sister Elizabeth moved to the Skagit Valley in 1995 where her life was enriched by people of many cultures. She worked tirelessly as a volunteer teaching literacy and basic skills, preparing people for U.S. citizenship and training Spanish speaking volunteers at St. Charles Parish, Burlington, WA. In 2007 Elizabeth moved to St. Mary-on-the-Lake, Bellevue. As a woman of peace, she found deep meaning in the words of Mother Teresa, "the fruit of service is peace."
A Vigil Service will be held on
Sunday, January 19th at 4:00 PM
The Mass of Christian Burial is
Monday, January 20 at 11:00 AM
BOTH services will be held at
St. Mary-on-the-Lake
1663 Killarney Way, Bellevue 98004
Burial, Holyrood Catholic Cemetery
Remembrances may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace Retirement Fund
PO Box 248, Bellevue, WA 98009.
