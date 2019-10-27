|
Elizabeth "Betty" Louise Vaughan
(1935 ~ 2019)
Betty Vaughan embarked on one final adventure on October 2, 2019, joining her husband, sister, and parents in Heaven. Born Elizabeth Louise Arnold in 1935 to Harry and Martha Arnold, Betty grew up with her parents and sister Mary (Arnold) Neuder in Kent, Washington, where she lived most of her life. A proud graduate of Kent-Meridian High School, she attended Washington State University, where she met her first husband, Gerald "Mike" Grant. They married in 1954, and together they had six sons, Gary, Jeff, Terry, Robert, Tom, and Randy. Betty and Mike divorced in the late 1970's & Betty married the love of her life, Brinley Vaughan, in 1983, welcoming stepson Tim into the family.
For many years, Betty worked as an aide at Springbrook Elementary School, primarily assisting in a special education classroom. She returned to school to complete her undergraduate degree and earn her teaching certificate and endorsement in special education. Betty graduated from Seattle Pacific University in 1986, then became a teacher in the Bremerton School District. She rejoined the staff at Springbrook as a special education teacher, retiring from the Kent School District in 2000, but not retiring from the Kent Teachers Bowling league until many years later. Betty was a longtime member of Panther Lake Community Church in Kent, active in many roles over her lifetime, including serving as church clerk for many years. Betty's church family gave her a lifetime of love and support, and was the cause to which she was most dedicated. Even as dementia robbed her of her faculties, attending church and seeing familiar and friendly faces always put a smile on her face & brought a song to her lips.
Betty loved the theatre and other performing arts, and for many years held season tickets with Seattle's 5th Avenue, Renton Civic Theatre, Issaquah Village Theatre, Seattle Men's Chorus, and Pacific Northwest Ballet. She particularly enjoyed musicals, but what brought her the most joy was watching performances of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and she would happily travel great distances to see them.
Betty traveled the world, reaching all seven continents and dozens of countries. While she often traveled with family and old friends, Betty always made new friends along the way, often forming lifelong connections. Her favorite place to visit was the United Kingdom, specifically her ancestral home of England and Brinley's native Wales.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Brinley, her parents, Harry and Martha Arnold, and her sister, Mary Neuder of Sandpoint, Idaho. She is survived by her six sons, one stepson, nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Betty gave to numerous charitable organizations, including Panther Lake Community Church, and The ALS Foundation. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Betty to one of these causes, or to .
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019