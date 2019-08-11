|
|
Elizabeth Madeline Kanny
Elizabeth M. Kanny, 75 years old, passed away on August 3, 2019 at home in Seattle, after a courageous six year battle with breast cancer and metastases. Her husband George Satterfield and dear friend Barbara Beach were by her side.
Born in July 1944 in St. Paul, Minnesota, graduated St. Paul Central High School. Looking for a change, she moved to Seattle in 1968 where she spent the rest of her life. She had a 43-year career in occupational therapy, ten years as a practitioner and then 33 years as an educator, administrator and leader in her profession. Throughout the 43 years, she demonstrated an ongoing commitment to education through her classroom teaching, administrative skills, grant writing, publications and professional presentations.
Dr. Kanny completed a Bachelor of Science in OT at Univ. of Minnesota, a Master's degree in Rehabilitation Counseling at Seattle University, and a PhD in Education from the Univ. of Washington. She retired in Sept. 2011 after 33 years at UW, 29 years of which she was Head, Division of Occupational Therapy, Dept. of Rehabilitation Medicine.
In May 2010, she met and married the love of her life, George Satterfield. George & Elizabeth were the perfect match and were inseparable along with their adorable "Westie", Yoda. They liked walking to activities downtown and on the waterfront and going out with or entertaining friends and family, and traveling together. They loved and adored each other deeply to the end.
Elizabeth was a strong, determined, and capable woman, friend and colleague. She loved her many pets over the years and gave them perfect care, happy and long lives. She loved watching all the movies each year, shopping, design, cooking and long conversations with friends and family. We will always remember her energy, auburn hair and beautiful smile. Preceding Elizabeth in death are her parents, Dr. David and Beatrice Kanny, Aunt Margaret (Dr. Henry Kavitt); Uncle Sheldon Balick (Wilma Jane); Aunt Virginia (Leon) Margolin.
Survived by: husband George Satterfield; sister Margaret Spiegel; nieces and nephews, Emily Spiegel; Ben Spiegel (Jaime) & great nephew & niece Samuel and Madeline; Dorie Spiegel; cousin Betty Rubenstein (Randy); cousin Benita Schlesinger.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Rinn and the caring staff at the Swedish Cancer Institute, First Hill.
A private graveside service will be held in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Elizabeth will always be in our hearts and thoughts.
In remembrance please contribute to "The Elizabeth Kanny Endowed Student Support Fund" at UW Medicine. You can make your gift online at www.acceleratemed.org/kanny or make checks payable to the UW Foundation", Attn: Gift Processing, Box 358045, Seattle, WA 98195. (Please write Kanend in the memo line); or send contributions to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019