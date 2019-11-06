Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Bradbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Marie Bradbury

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Marie Bradbury Obituary
Elizabeth Marie Bradbury

Born May 22, 1933 in Mt. Vernon, WA; died October 11, 2019 in Bellevue, WA. Elizabeth "Liz" is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Michael, and Christopher; sisters Rita, and Margaret; brothers Martin, John, Clayton, and Darrol and numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. Liz was dearly loved and will be missed by many.

A funeral mass, followed by a reception, will be held on Friday,

November 8, 11 am at St. Monica's

Catholic Church, 4301 88th Ave SE

Mercer Island WA 98040 ~ Sign her

Guest Book @ www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -