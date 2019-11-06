|
Elizabeth Marie Bradbury
Born May 22, 1933 in Mt. Vernon, WA; died October 11, 2019 in Bellevue, WA. Elizabeth "Liz" is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Michael, and Christopher; sisters Rita, and Margaret; brothers Martin, John, Clayton, and Darrol and numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. Liz was dearly loved and will be missed by many.
A funeral mass, followed by a reception, will be held on Friday,
November 8, 11 am at St. Monica's
Catholic Church, 4301 88th Ave SE
Mercer Island WA 98040 ~ Sign her
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019