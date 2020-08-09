Betty and John met my parents, Pat and Patricia O’Brien at the couples club called the jubilee club at church when they were newlyweds. Betty is the Godmother to my youngest sister Peggy. They stayed friends their whole life even though our family moved to So California in 1964. Betty flew to CA many times for visits and to attend most of my siblings weddings including mine in 1981. Mom and Dad visited Betty many times over the years in Seattle. My sister Peggy and I flew mom up to Betty’s 80th birthday. That was the last time I saw Betty, but Diane always keeps us posted about Betty via facebook over the years. My little stopped by to visit Betty a year ago on her way to Whidbey Island. Diane took her there and the three of them went to lunch. Peggy was always special to Betty and took her being her Godmother very serious.

My mom is still living in So California with severe dementia. Betty was her last living friend. Mom doesn’t remember Betty any longer, but their love and friendship lasted some 60+ years. You will be missed

Love to all of the kids

Therese McGowan

Phoenix ,AZ and Whidbey Island (summer home)

God bless you all

Therese Mcgowan

Friend