Elizabeth Mary DeSanto
Born October 27, 1928 in Seattle; departed this Earth for her Heavenly Home on August 3, 2020.
She was married to Giovanni Angelo DeSanto in 1946. Left behind to cherish her are their six children, Joanna Kathleen DeSanto, Linda (Larry) Sherrod, Mary Jo DeSanto, Diane (Mickey) Lass, Antoinette DeSanto, John (Deeann) DeSanto; her brother, Donald Bryant; 8 grandchildren who called her by their favorite names... Grandma, Nana & Grammy; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces & nephews.
