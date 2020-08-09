1/
Elizabeth Mary DeSanto
1927 - 2020
Elizabeth Mary DeSanto

Born October 27, 1928 in Seattle; departed this Earth for her Heavenly Home on August 3, 2020.

She was married to Giovanni Angelo DeSanto in 1946. Left behind to cherish her are their six children, Joanna Kathleen DeSanto, Linda (Larry) Sherrod, Mary Jo DeSanto, Diane (Mickey) Lass, Antoinette DeSanto, John (Deeann) DeSanto; her brother, Donald Bryant; 8 grandchildren who called her by their favorite names... Grandma, Nana & Grammy; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces & nephews.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HOFFNER FISHER & HARVEY FH
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
August 8, 2020
Sending our love and prayers. God Bless.
Patty Beckner
Family
August 8, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences and sincere prayers for the loss of Betty. The Jacobson family.
Martha Jacobson
Friend
August 7, 2020
Dear Joanna, letting you know my thoughts, love and prayers are with you and your family for strength, comfort and peace. Prayers offered by each of us to surround your family, holding you in a Big hug!
I look forward to your return and our next 4th Day meeting...then a real hug!!
My love, Lana
Lana Palmer
Friend
August 7, 2020
Linda-Melinda I am so sorry. Losing a dear loved one hurts so much even when we know the rest of life's story. May God give your family peace and fill you with love from all those that care so much for you.
Rita Brown
Friend
August 7, 2020
My deepest sympathy and love to you all
Joanne Wells
Family
August 7, 2020
Joanna and Family
My heart goes out to you all at this time. There is the joy of Eternal Life and yet the sadness of the loss of your mom. May God's love bring comfort and strength.
May she rest in peace. Hugs to you, Joanna.
Margie Adams
Friend
August 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sharon Yeisley
Friend
August 7, 2020
Dear Linda and family..I am so sorry for your loss. Last time I saw Betty was at a funeral reception at St John when I was still in Seattle. We had a nice conversation. All wonderful memories of her. I send wishes for healing and consolation to you and your family. David diFiore
Ruomberok,
Slovak Republic
David di Fiore
Friend
August 7, 2020
I’m so sorry for your lost love wish there was something I can do to ease the pain but there is not she is resting her beautiful souls with the lord now love you and once again I’m sorry for your loss
Tammy Urizar
Friend
August 6, 2020
May God you give you peace during these hard times.
Barb Randall-Saleh
Friend
August 6, 2020
Such a great life and obituary. Our love and prayers to the whole family and especially to friends, Linda and Larry Sherrod and Melinda DeSanto. Take care all, DiAne & Jeff Ashton
DiAne & Jeff Ashton
Friend
August 6, 2020
Grandma's are the most special people in Creation her light will forever shine through you,her family. Love hugs and Prayers ♡
Clarissa Stafford
Friend
August 6, 2020
August 6, 2020
Gosh Aunt Betty you will be missed by so many. May you R.I.P. LOVE your Niece Pat scott and her husband Ed Scott.
.
Patricia (Mollick) Scott
Family
August 6, 2020
Dear Melinda, I’m sorry to hear about your family’s loss. She seems like a wonderful woman and grandmother. Peace be with you and your family, and may God bless you all, now and always, in all ways!
“Eternal rest grant unto Elizabeth Mary DeSanto, O Lord. And let the perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.” (Catholic prayer)

Kimberly &#8220;Brick&#8221; , Warbirds teammate
Friend
August 6, 2020
August 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Lauri Gregory
Friend
August 6, 2020
Prayers for peace and comfort. ❤
BradCheryl Saddler
Friend
August 6, 2020
Betty and John met my parents, Pat and Patricia O’Brien at the couples club called the jubilee club at church when they were newlyweds. Betty is the Godmother to my youngest sister Peggy. They stayed friends their whole life even though our family moved to So California in 1964. Betty flew to CA many times for visits and to attend most of my siblings weddings including mine in 1981. Mom and Dad visited Betty many times over the years in Seattle. My sister Peggy and I flew mom up to Betty’s 80th birthday. That was the last time I saw Betty, but Diane always keeps us posted about Betty via facebook over the years. My little stopped by to visit Betty a year ago on her way to Whidbey Island. Diane took her there and the three of them went to lunch. Peggy was always special to Betty and took her being her Godmother very serious.
My mom is still living in So California with severe dementia. Betty was her last living friend. Mom doesn’t remember Betty any longer, but their love and friendship lasted some 60+ years. You will be missed
Love to all of the kids
Therese McGowan
Phoenix ,AZ and Whidbey Island (summer home)
God bless you all
Therese Mcgowan
Friend
August 6, 2020
Love and prayers to you all
Joanne Wells
Family
August 6, 2020
Mama Betty,

What does one write about the Mom of your best friend from 3rd Grade? How many sleepovers? How many meals? The first person that took me to McDonald’s? How many baseball, soccer, and basketball games for St. John’s? Your Mom and Dad were the best, living around the corner in Ballard, Grandma having us take bottles for refunds at Safeway. I remember you coming to get John and I at school because your Dad had passed away, it felt as if I had lost my own grandpa. I remember you and John giving me a jacket when I needed one.

Other things I remember, dropping John and I off for the Baseball Allstar game at the Kingdome, and a hard learned lesson with your words in one of my adolescent failures “A real friend would have stood up for John.” A lesson never forgotten.

Rest easy, you will always be remembered.

Marc
Marcos Gulin
Friend
