Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Austin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Mayo "Liz" Austin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Mayo "Liz" Austin Obituary
Elizabeth Mayo "Liz" Austin

Kingston, Washington

Liz Austin, born December 7,

1937 passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020. She is survived by her partner Pamela Foster, daughters Laurie and Amy Austin, sister Jeanne Mazzoni (Bill) and cousin Karen Jensen (Peter).

At her request, there will not be a memorial service. Contributions in Liz's honor may be made to Seattle Men's Women's Chorus,

Woodland Park Zoo and Harmony Hill Retreat - Swedish Cancer Institute Seattle.

Friends and family can read more at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -