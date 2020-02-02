|
|
Elizabeth Mayo "Liz" Austin
Kingston, Washington
Liz Austin, born December 7,
1937 passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020. She is survived by her partner Pamela Foster, daughters Laurie and Amy Austin, sister Jeanne Mazzoni (Bill) and cousin Karen Jensen (Peter).
At her request, there will not be a memorial service. Contributions in Liz's honor may be made to Seattle Men's Women's Chorus,
Woodland Park Zoo and Harmony Hill Retreat - Swedish Cancer Institute Seattle.
Friends and family can read more at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020