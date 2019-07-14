Home

Elizabeth McNemar Seder

Elizabeth McNemar Seder Obituary
Elizabeth McNemar Seder

Liz Seder, formerly of Staten Island, NY, and for the last 14 years a resident of Seattle, passed away on July 10 as she desired: peaceably. She is survived by her brother, Arlis Jay McNemar (Bonnie McNemar), of Georgetown, TX;, sons John Jeb Seder (Francie Plough) of Paris, France and Robert Tad Seder (Pamela Andrews) of Seattle, as well as her three grandchildren: Christopher, Julia and Luke Seder and three grand dogs: Victoria, Violet and Boo.

Although she loved her Hearthstone Garden, in lieu of flowers donations she suggested a donation to PAWS, the Progressive Animal Welfare Society or The Nature Conservancy.

A memorial service will take place at the Hearthstone in Seattle on Sunday, July 14, at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019
