Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella was born in Dickinson, North Dakota on June 29, 1927 and passed away in Poway, California on August 20, 2019. She was the third of five children born to Mary and Vincent Marsh. Ella spent her childhood in Dickinson, relocating to Seattle as a teenager. Most recently, Ella resided in a number of Assisted Living Residences in San Diego, Poway, and Escondido, California.

Ella married her beloved Bob in 1952 beginning a union that would last 62 years. Ella was a devoted wife, and the mother of their five children. Although a trained beautician, she gave that up when she married Bob. She was the homemaker extraordinaire, cooking, baking and doing whatever it took to create a wonderful home for her husband and children. She had a terrific green thumb and spent hours creating a beautiful park-like garden for her family. Ella loved to sing and was a member of many church choirs.

Ella is survived by five children: Therese (Philip), Robert Jr. (Renae), Michael (Debbie) Rodger (Carol) and Jean; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Eva and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Friday, September 13, at 10:00 a.m. (Rosary at 9:30 a.m.) at

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 205 Second Avenue No., Seattle, WA. Interment immediately after at Calvary Cemetery

5041 - 35th Ave. N.E., Seattle, WA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "The Queen Anne Food Bank - a Ministry of Sacred Heart."
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019
