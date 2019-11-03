|
|
Ellen (Stella) Kraft
Sept. 21, 1942 ~ Sept. 22, 2019
Ellen, born in Tacoma Sept. 21, 1942, to Michael J and Mary J Stella, was the oldest of three children. She attended Grant, Jason Lee, and Stadium High School, class of 1960. She received her B.A. in education from the U.W. In 1964 and went on to earn a Masters of Library Science. She worked at Broadview Elementary in Seattle for many years before moving to Dayton, Ohio where she continued working in public education. Returning to the area Ellen worked for the Kent School District at Lake Youngs Elementary and Scenic Hill Elementary.
Ellen loved traveling and cruising. She visited dozens of countries and all continents except Antarctica. She was an avid reader and an expert when it came to Trivial Pursuit and Jeopardy. Ellen bled purple and gold as a long time Husky fan.
Ellen is survived by her brothers, Michael Stella (Carol) and their son, Michael and John Stella (Cindy) and their son Geoffrey and daughter Meredith, and five grand nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held
Nov. 6, at Lake Youngs Elementary
in Kent from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.
Ellen was a great supporter of animals, donating to many causes including the Seattle Humane Society and PAWS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any public school library or an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019