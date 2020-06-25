Ellen Loomis McMurry



Ne;e Ellen Glover Loomis and daughter of Lewis Edwin and Lena Holliday Loomis, Ellen passed away at age 98 on May 29, 2020 at the Norway Hill Adult Family Home in Bothell, Washington. Ellen was born in Ocean Park, Washington on July 7, 1921, the youngest of four children and only daughter. Her grandfather owned and operated a rail and steamboat company that carried passengers, cargo and the US Mail between Portland, Oregon and South Bend, Washington, by way of Ilwaco, Long Beach, Ocean Park and Nahcotta; at the time there was no good overland route between Portland and Olympia. The train used to stop for Ellen when she was a girl. Her mother moved the family to Portland when Ellen was seven years old.



Ellen graduated from Jefferson High School in Portland and studied mathematics at the University of Oregon and supervised a team of cashiers at the Federal Reserve Bank of Portland. Her brother Roland brought home a college friend (Bryce McMurry) from the University of Washington and Bryce used to say he knew immediately that she was the woman he wanted to marry. Shortly thereafter, they began corresponding and Bryce send her an engagement ring by US Mail. She flew to Pensacola, Florida to visit Bryce, where he was in training as a naval aviator, and accepted his proposal. They were married in Portland on June 14, 1942.



They began married life and started a family in Washington, D.C. They finished the war years in Shelton, Washington, where Bryce was transferred to fly submarine patrol. After the war they moved to Portland where Bryce graduated from medical school. In the 1960s, Ellen studied chemistry at the University of Washington. When Bryce went to Chicago for a residency in psychiatry, Ellen went to work for Tyee Aircraft, at Paine Field, hard wiring circuit boards to program the computer to process the company payroll. In the 1970s, she started Chelsea Antiques in Laurelhurst and studied American silver and Chinese porcelain, and later become a senior member of the American Society of Appraisers.



In retirement, Ellen and Bryce wintered in Palm Springs and summered in Ocean Park before moving to Long Beach, Washington.



Ellen loved life and made many wonderful lifelong friendships which she treasured and shared with her family. She loved to garden, read, travel, play bridge, solve math puzzles, and especially visit with friends and family.



Ellen is survived by her four children Bryce Jr. (Vivian), Laurie Fichter (George), Paul (Susan) and Kevin (Diane), nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Ellen will be interred in the Oysterville Cemetery in Oysterville, Washington and is dearly missed.



