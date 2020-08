Or Copy this URL to Share

Ellen Marie Blassingham



Iowa farm girl, arts promoter, nature lover, photographer, hiker and avid reader, Ellen Blassingham died unexpectedly at home. She spent a long career in PR at Seattle Opera and the national Opera America organization. At midlife, after recovering from extensive injuries caused by a hippopotamus attack on safari, she continued to pursue her passions and died with a life well-lived.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store