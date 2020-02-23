Home

Ellen Mary Gerlitz

Ellen Mary Gerlitz

April 21, 1916 ~ January 29, 2020

Grandma Gerlitz was a caring, generous lady who loved the Lord and her family. Even as she reached triple digits in age,

she still had her fantastic sense of humor and a ready smile for whomever she would meet. She joins her husband El, and son Ron in heaven, and is survived by son Jim and his wife Mandee, daughter-in-law Leslie Cyphers, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Her life will be honored at a family Home-going celebration.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020
