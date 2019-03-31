Ellenor W. Naden



ne;e Wright



Ellie passed on 22 March 2019. She was preceded by both parents and her brother Ward Wright. She leaves her spouse of 68 years Dr. E Thomas Naden and their three children: George, Charlie, and Katie. Born in Salt Lake City Utah of Mormon roots. She was 93 years old but spent her last three years bedridden under 24 hour care of her principal caregiver Anna whom she dearly loved!



Ellie graduated from Boise H.S. in 1944 and went on to Boise State, UCLA, and the university of Washington Graduating in Home Ec in 1948. Ellie and Tom were married in February 1951 while he was in the USAF. Ellie spent 1951 in San Antonio Texas employed by WOAI - TV doing a live afternoon five days a week cooking show! Likely one of the earliest on television! Service life continued until 1956 at which point the family of five came home to Seattle and Ellie assumed her favorite role in life she described as being a kept woman and mother. Ellie and Tom visited all seven of the worlds continents in their travels and Ellie spent many years volunteering as an over the air newspaper reader at the library for the blind. It can truly be said that hers was a life well spent! RIP.



