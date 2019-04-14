Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elma Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elma Dorene Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elma Dorene Wilson Obituary
Elma Dorene Wilson

May 2, 1932 ~ March 29, 2019

Miss Dorene Wilson, 86, passed away peacefully at Warm Beach Senior Community, Stanwood, WA, USA. She was born the second child to Arthur C. Wilson and Ethel B. Fickess Wilson, in Osgood MO. She was preceded in death by brothers Darold and Wendell Ray Wilson, and her parents. She is survived by her brother Delbert Wilson, his wife Sharon (Spittler) and their children Lisa Wilson, Julie Stacy and Christopher Wilson.~ Arthur, Ethel and children moved to Seattle, WA in 1943 where Dorene attended Ballard Free Methodist church ,West Woodland Elementary, James Monroe Jr. High and Ballard High School, where she graduated in 1950. She later attended Moose Jaw Bible College (Aldersgate) in SK. CDN. She then served with a partner as minister to churches in Birch River and Grandview, MB, CDN. In 1969 she moved to her mother`s home in Seattle where she cared for her and sold Watkins products, in the Ballard area. In 1992 she began giving live in-home care and then care in her home to the elderly until she moved to the Warm Beach Senior Community. Many in the Community will remember her stopping, on her long walks, to tell them a joke or two. ~

Dorene`s memorial service will be held April 27th at 10:00 a.m.

in the Beachwood Lounge on the campus of the Warm Beach

Sr. Community. 20420 Marine Dr.

Stanwood, WA 98292.

(Take Smokey Pt. exit from I-5.)
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.