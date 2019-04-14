Elma Dorene Wilson



May 2, 1932 ~ March 29, 2019



Miss Dorene Wilson, 86, passed away peacefully at Warm Beach Senior Community, Stanwood, WA, USA. She was born the second child to Arthur C. Wilson and Ethel B. Fickess Wilson, in Osgood MO. She was preceded in death by brothers Darold and Wendell Ray Wilson, and her parents. She is survived by her brother Delbert Wilson, his wife Sharon (Spittler) and their children Lisa Wilson, Julie Stacy and Christopher Wilson.~ Arthur, Ethel and children moved to Seattle, WA in 1943 where Dorene attended Ballard Free Methodist church ,West Woodland Elementary, James Monroe Jr. High and Ballard High School, where she graduated in 1950. She later attended Moose Jaw Bible College (Aldersgate) in SK. CDN. She then served with a partner as minister to churches in Birch River and Grandview, MB, CDN. In 1969 she moved to her mother`s home in Seattle where she cared for her and sold Watkins products, in the Ballard area. In 1992 she began giving live in-home care and then care in her home to the elderly until she moved to the Warm Beach Senior Community. Many in the Community will remember her stopping, on her long walks, to tell them a joke or two. ~



Dorene`s memorial service will be held April 27th at 10:00 a.m.



in the Beachwood Lounge on the campus of the Warm Beach



Sr. Community. 20420 Marine Dr.



Stanwood, WA 98292.



