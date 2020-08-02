Elma Edna Wilma/Shover nee Hulse



Elma Wilma / Shover was 93 years, 1 month, & 18 days mature, when she finally returned home to her Heavenly Fathers' Kingdom, on the morning of July 25, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wilma, her siblings Eldon Hulse, Erma Winter, Thelma Hochburger, Jay Hulse, and Ada Weirs-as well as her Mother Orba May Hulse and Father Elmer Hulse.



She is survived by her two sons, Craig Allen & Russell Martin Shover. Also, 3 Grandchildren-Jeff Shover, Diana Shover, & Nathan Wallem, as well as 3 treasured Great-grandchildren, Nikolas, Tyler, and Jossalyn Shover.



There will be a viewing Friday, August 7th, 2020 at 10:00am followed by a funeral service at 11:00am at Heritage Funeral Home 508 N Government Way,



Spokane, WA 99224. A graveside



service will follow at Riverside



Memorial Park, 508 N.



Government Way, Spokane 99224



