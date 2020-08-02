1/1
Elma Edna nee Hulse Wilma/Shover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elma Edna Wilma/Shover nee Hulse

Elma Wilma / Shover was 93 years, 1 month, & 18 days mature, when she finally returned home to her Heavenly Fathers' Kingdom, on the morning of July 25, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wilma, her siblings Eldon Hulse, Erma Winter, Thelma Hochburger, Jay Hulse, and Ada Weirs-as well as her Mother Orba May Hulse and Father Elmer Hulse.

She is survived by her two sons, Craig Allen & Russell Martin Shover. Also, 3 Grandchildren-Jeff Shover, Diana Shover, & Nathan Wallem, as well as 3 treasured Great-grandchildren, Nikolas, Tyler, and Jossalyn Shover.

There will be a viewing Friday, August 7th, 2020 at 10:00am followed by a funeral service at 11:00am at Heritage Funeral Home 508 N Government Way,

Spokane, WA 99224. A graveside

service will follow at Riverside

Memorial Park, 508 N.

Government Way, Spokane 99224

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral & Cremation
508 North Government Way
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 838-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved