Elmer Albert Merk
Elmer Albert Merk, age 76 of Lynnwood, WA passed away at home from medical complications on June 20, 2019. Elmer was born to Elmer and Esther Merk on November 11, 1942 in Minot, ND.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills, 409 Filbert Rd in Lynnwood, WA 98036 on Monday July 8th, 2019.
Viewing will begin at 10:00am; Funeral Service 11:00am; Reception 12 Noon; Graveside Service 2:00pm. Please visit www.floralhillslynnwood.com to read Elmer's full obituary and leave your condolences on the online guestbook.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019