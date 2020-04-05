|
Elna Marie Solberg HayneS
Born on April 5, 1928, to parents Andreas and Lovise Solberg, Elna passed away peacefully at age 91 on March 28, 2020. She grew up in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle and spent summers at the family cabin on Angle Lake. Elna, the youngest of four daughters, was raised in a musical family. She began playing French horn at age 5, with her father as her teacher. Her early talent prepared her for a life filled with music. She played in the Ballard High School band and orchestra as well as the Seattle City High School Institute Band. In 1944 she became a charter member of the Seattle Philharmonic Orchestra and went on to pursue a professional musical career. Barely 17, she graduated from Ballard High School in June of 1945.
In July of 1945, Elna auditioned for the Seattle Symphony and was hired for the 3rd chair French horn. In addition to her symphony duties, Elna entered the University of Washington as a music major in 1947. She played in the University band and orchestra, where she met the love of her life, fellow horn player, Stan Haynes. On September 8, 1949, she and Stan married. He pursued a music education degree as she continued playing in the Seattle Symphony.
As a professional musician Elna also played for the Seattle Opera, the Pacific Northwest Ballet, Seafair parades, Aqua Theatre performances, concerts in parks and schools, and many broadway musical shows. Elna and Stan managed busy careers and still figured out how to raise five children, instilling a love of music by encouraging all of their children to play instruments and supported them through private lessons, music contests, concerts, recitals and performances.
After a distinguished 36 year career, Elna retired from all performing in 1983 and focused on spending time with Stan before he passed away in 1985. She volunteered for Lutheran Social Services, taught Sunday school, enjoyed lunches with friends, and cared for a huge garden at her home on Angle Lake. The lake home, always a gathering place for family, became even more so as her family grew. Her greatest joy was watching her twelve grandchildren and then her three great-grandchildren enjoy the lake, as her five children did for decades. Saturday mornings became "coffee with Elna", as her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gathered regularly to chat and share news.
Elna is survived by her children Steve Haynes, Diane Jones (Coy), Debra Ladenburg (Barry), Scott Haynes, Shawn Haynes (Mary); grandchildren Michaela Haynes, Jacob Haynes (Lea), Kari Jones Brothers (Adam), Kyle Jones, Sara Ladenburg Savala (Travis), Jena and Bret Ladenburg, Lauren and Lexi Haynes, Spencer, Madison and Carson Haynes; great grandchildren Maren and Roanoke Brothers, Elias Savala. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and a large extended, close knit family.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Lutheran Social Services or Glendale Lutheran Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020