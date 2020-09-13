Elneda Mallory

Elneda MalloryElneda was born on January 16, 1925 in Lake Charles, Louisiana to Isabelle and Wilbur Robinson, Sr. She was the fourth oldest of nine siblings, six boys and three girls. Her parents and siblings all preceded her in death. Her beloved husband of over fifty years, Deacon Alba Mallory also preceded her in death.She lived and graduated High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She obtained her Nursing Licensed from Edison Technical School in Seattle, Washington and became a Licensed Practical Nurse where she worked 30 years in Nursing working at various Hospitals throughout Seattle. She continued her nursing skills as a private nurse until her retirement.She also continued with her community wide activities, such as a member of the Christian Crusaders, assisting her husband for twenty years, ten of those years being when he was the President. She was a Foster Mother for a number of children for many, many years. She also served as Chaplin for the American Legion #227 for eight years and was its first African American President (2006-2007). She was a great cook, known for her Gumbo, Jambalaya Okra Succotash, Zucchini Bread she made for everybody, signature Mac and Cheese, and her yearly canning of vegetables and tasty jams and jellies.She was a faithful member of Peoples Institutional Baptist Church for 70 plus years under the Leadership of Founder, Reverend Fountain W. Penick, Reverend E.W. Bratton, Reverend Dr. Amos Landry, Jr. to current Pastor, Reverend George Davenport. During this time she sang in the Senior Choir and served as its President for eight years. When her beloved husband became a Deacon at Peoples Institutional Baptist Church she began serving on the Deaconess Board. She faithfully attended her Church until her health deteriorated. She had great joy preparing food for the Pastor or Deacon coming on First Sundays to bring Communion.Mother Elneda departed this life on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She leaves to mourn (2) girls, Isabell Oliver, Marla York, (3) boys, Alba 'Albie' Mallory, John Wilson (Cindy), Paul Barries (Linda), and (15) Grandchildren, (22) Great Grandchildren and (3) Great-Great Grandchildren, a Host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Loved Ones and Friends. She will be greatly missed by all lives she touched.The viewing for Mother Elneda is open to all and will be Wednesday, September 16th from 9-11 am at Bonney Watson Funeral Home, Sea Tac, Washington. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Hills Memorial Park, Bellevue Wa. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Elneda's honor to The American Red Cross.We know she is a part of that Great Cloud of Witnesses and may she rest now in the Everlasting Arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom she dearly loved.Friends and family may leave remembrances by visitingThe staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Mallory family.