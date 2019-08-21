Home

Sunset Hills Funeral Home
1215 145th Place SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
(425) 746-1400
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sunset Hills Funeral Home
1215 145th Place SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
1522 14th Ave
Seattle, WA
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
1522 14th Ave
Seattle, WA
View Map
Eloise C. McCoy


1929 - 2019
Eloise C. McCoy Obituary
Eloise C McCoy

Eloise C. McCoy, daughter of Clarence and Hilburn Louise Taylor Battle, was born in Honey Grove, Texas on September 21, 1929. She transitioned from this life on August 14, 2019 holding hands with her husband of over 71 years, Grover C. McCoy.

Her family will be celebrating her life and legacy at First A.M.E. Church - Seattle:

SERVICE:

Friday, August 23, 2019, 12 noon

(Viewing from 11-11:45 a.m.). 1522 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122

For those unable to attend the services on Friday, there will also be a viewing at the Funeral Home on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

VIEWING:

Sunset Hills Funeral Home

(Viewing from 2-4 p.m.)

1215 145th Place S.E.

Bellevue, WA 98007
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 21, 2019
