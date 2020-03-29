Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elroy Knoshaug
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elroy Orrin (Roy) Knoshaug

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elroy Orrin (Roy) Knoshaug Obituary
Elroy (Roy) Orrin Knoshaug

Age 89 years old, Roy passed away March 12, 2020 in hospice care after a long illness. He was born in Stanley, North Dakota. He is survived by his wife Joan Montague Knoshaug of 64 years, daughter Suzanne Knoshaug of Bothell, sister and brother-in-law Carolyn and Mike Boler of Mukilteo and nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents Gilbert and Clara Knoshaug, daughter Karen Knoshaug, sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and George Nelson.

No funeral services are planned and donations may be made to your favorite food bank. Arrange-ments by bartonfuneral.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -