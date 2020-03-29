|
|
Elroy (Roy) Orrin Knoshaug
Age 89 years old, Roy passed away March 12, 2020 in hospice care after a long illness. He was born in Stanley, North Dakota. He is survived by his wife Joan Montague Knoshaug of 64 years, daughter Suzanne Knoshaug of Bothell, sister and brother-in-law Carolyn and Mike Boler of Mukilteo and nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents Gilbert and Clara Knoshaug, daughter Karen Knoshaug, sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and George Nelson.
No funeral services are planned and donations may be made to your favorite food bank. Arrange-ments by bartonfuneral.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020