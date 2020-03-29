|
Else Gerd Jastad
Else Gerd Jastad passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020. She was born in Farsund, Norway October 6, 1942.
She is Survived by her husband Jan Jastad; brothers Kjell Biktjorn and Syvert Biktjorn; sisters Marie Andersen, Sissel Roynestad and Ingrid Bjunes; children Kurt Jastad and Nancy and Husband Jostein Galdal. She leaves behind her grandchildren Dylan, Jon, Jastad and Amie Galdal.
Else was one of 11 children. Raised on a farm. She came to the United States in 1961. Worked as a maid in New York and Florida. She later worked as a care giver and in catering for 26 years. Worked diligently as a home maker, wife, mother and grandmother.
She married Jan in 1966 and started her family in New York. Moved the family to Alaska in 1971 then Seattle area in 1976.
Else was a hard working, thoughtful, big hearted woman. She always put others needs before her own. She was never afraid to speak her mind. She could be stubborn as heck yet loving like no other. She loved having her family around her.
Else took pride in gardening and loved antiquing.
She was taken suddenly from us but will always be in our hearts.Due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak we will announce a celebration of life at a later date.
In addition please refrain from sending any flowers and/or such at this time. ~ Thank you.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020