Elsie Eliza McBride
Born March 1, 1937 ~
Died December 13, 2019
Preceded by beloved husband Thomas Glen McBride. Mourned by children Allen, Robert, and Jeffry. Elsie and Thomas moved to Bellevue in 1968 where they raised their 3 boys. Elsie was a registered nurse who grew up in Belcourt North Dakota with six brothers on the Turtle Mountain Chippewa Reservation. She studied Nursing at St. Andrew's Hospital. She married Thomas in 1962. She succumbed to cancer of the stomach at her home in Maple Valley. She died peacefully and with her faith in God.
Funeral Service: St. Louise Parish
in Bellevue on January 10, at 11:30am has been scheduled.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020