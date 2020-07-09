Elsie Nielsen
Elsie Nielsen, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Vancouver, Washington on July 2, 2020 after an extended illness. Elsie was born in Seattle, Washington on March 7, 1930 to Italian immigrants Andrea and Albina Bevilacqua. She graduated from Highline High School in Burien in 1948. She married Raymond Nielsen (deceased) in 1950 who worked as a dairyman at Riverview Farms, a family owned business. She was deeply devoted to Raymond over the course of their marriage of 61 years.
Elsie is survived by her brother Andrew Bevilacqua (Irene), children Janice Daniels(David), Stephen Nielsen (Patricia), Carol Nielsen Borogomainerio (Scott), four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was known for her excellent cooking and lovely dinner parties. She had a kind and caring nature and was loyal to family and friends. Elsie and her late husband Raymond were active members of the Renton Sons of Italy.
She will be missed.
The family requests donations be made to Kaiser Permanente Hospice Vancouver, Wa or to the charity of their choice
. Due to the current health concerns a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.