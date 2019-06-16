Elvira (Vera) Aebi



Of Bellevue, died on Sunday, June 2, 2019 after a brief illness. She was 90 years of age. Elvira Amedea Franzetti was born on February 19, 1929 in Nanuet, New York to parents Mabel Baranzelli and Carl Franzetti. She was schooled in Seattle, graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1947, and attended Seattle University. Having grown up during the Depression, Vera was a strong, hard working, resilient woman, but also kind, compassionate, generous and welcoming. On September 3, 1949 she married Andrew Ralph Aebi at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Seattle. They had two sons, Mark and Kevin, and lived in Bellevue for 60 years. Vera worked for the Bellevue School District for many years, retiring in 1991 to care for her first grandson. Vera enjoyed cards and games, friends, gardening, was a long-standing member of St. Louise Catholic Church and various social groups. Vera will be missed by her husband at home Andy, sons Mark (Natalie) of Bellevue and Kevin (Kelly) of Bothell, grandsons Anthony and Nathan, and many long time friends and neighbors. Funeral services will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the . The family thanks the caregivers at Mission Healthcare Rehabilitation Center and Sunrise Redmond in Bellevue for the loving care they provided to their dear wife and mother during her last days.