|
|
Col Elwin B. HART, USMC Retired
Elwin Hart loved life, baseball, golf, political discussion and a little drink at the end of the day, but most of all he loved his family and the Marine Corps. He left home at an early age and came to manhood during wartime, learning the values of the Marine Corps. What he learned he taught others, either in a classroom or by example, and tried to improve in that passing. Elwin left us on January 14, 2020, in the company of four generations of family. He was beloved for his character and kindness.
Elwin was born June 5, 1925, in Waldo, Arkansas, to Bert Lee Hart and Ina Mae McMahon Hart. He was the first of three children. At fifteen, he graduated from Fair Park H.S. in Shreveport, LA., excelling in journalism, debate and tennis. Three days later, with his father's approval, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. After the Pearl Harbor attack, Elwin shipped out for Samoa, New Zealand and battles in the south Pacific. He was a combat radio operator on Guadalcanal and the island of Tarawa where he maintained the only radio contact with the command ship for the duration of that bloody battle.
In 1950, he completed Officers Candidate School. His final post was as Superintendent of the Communications School at Quantico, VA. In 1974, he retired from the military and moved to Washington State. He served in Pierce County as director of Law and Justice Planning Office and as Pierce County Sheriff, he then served as Deputy Director of the Washington State Gambling and Lottery Commissions.
Elwin met his first wife, Gladys Pease Hart, while stationed on Bainbridge Island, WA. She was serving in the Navy during WWII. During their 63 years of very happy marriage, they adopted three children. Gladys passed away in 2008. Later, Elwin moved to Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way, WA. He remarried in 2012, to Nancy Mullen Kling, also a resident at Village Green. It was the first wedding in the retirement community. He was active in the community, made many friends and wrote his memoir while there. Entitled Did I Do Enough, (Nancy Said Yes), it summarized a long, happy life.
Elwin is survived by his beloved wife Nancy, his sister Yvon Hart, his brother Roger Hart, daughter Marylee Hart, and sons Robert and Tom Hart, grandsons Logan and Damon, and several nieces and a nephew.
Elwin is lovingly remembered by Nancy's daughter Kristi Fredricks of Federal Way, and her son Edward Kling, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Elwin is to be interred in Tahoma National Cemetery with military honors. He requested no funeral, but his family and friends will celebrate his life after the ceremony.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 4, 2020