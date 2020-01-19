|
Emi Somekawa
On January 11, 2020, Emi Somekawa passed away peacefully at the age of 101. Emi was born May 10, 1918, on the family farm in Brooks, Oregon, the daughter of the Misao (Jim) and Hatsuno Yada.
Emi was known for her generous spirit and deeply touched everyone with whom she connected. She found her calling as a nurse and was a dedicated community volunteer and active church member. Emi served as the first female President of the Japanese American Citizens League in Puyallup and was frequently asked to share her family's history in Internment Camp during WWII. In her later years, she was a bright light roaming the halls of Wesley Homes.
She was a talented bridge player, cook, gardener, and writer and enjoyed crafts and entertaining. Her two generations of grandchildren will always remember her as their #1 fan, attending almost every game or performance.
Emi was preceded in death by her first husband of 38 years, Arthur Somekawa, her second husband, Vance Beckwith, and all four of her siblings, Tats (Masako), Ko (Rose) Joe (Hideko) and Kimi Yada. She is survived by her daughter, Carole (Ed) Tingstad, son, Gordon (Laura) Somekawa, six
grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, Feb. 1 at
Des Moines United Methodist Church at 22225 9th Ave S,
Des Moines, WA 98198.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Emi's name may be made to the Wesley Foundation, 815 S. 216th St, Des Moines, WA 98198; Puyallup Valley JACL, c/o Eileen Yamada Lamphere, 11915 SE 234th Pl, Kent, WA 98032; or Des Moines United Methodist Church, 22225 9th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198
Condolences may be sent to the family via Carole Tingstad at [email protected]
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020