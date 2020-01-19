Home

May 15, 1929 ~ January 10, 2020

Emiko (Amy) Ambo passed away in her sleep surrounded by her loved ones on January 10, 2020. Her parents were Buichi and Kotoyo Yoshihara. She was the third of 8 children in a struggling immigrant family. It could not have been easy for any family member, but, they all made the best of their hardships, relying on the Lord as their Savior and Rock. She married Genshyo Ambo and had 4 children. She was a part of the Japanese Baptist Church community, Faith Bible Church, and later on, Lighthouse Christian Church. She was a prayer warrior of unusual endurance, always praying in every circumstance, good or bad, always full of gratitude. Singing hymns and praying for each other was common at the holiday family gatherings. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend.

She was preceded in death by husband Genshyo, and is survived by her children Arlene (Michael), Barbara (Wes), Ed (Cathy), Stanley (Hiroko), and 10 grandchildren, and 3 great-granddaughters. She is also preceded in death by siblings Bob Yoshihara, Kay Abe, George Yoshihara, and Paul Yoshihara. She is survived by Takeshi Yoshihara, John Yoshihara, and Florence Fujiwara.

Private family service to be held. In lieu of flowers, and koden, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020
