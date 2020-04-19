|
Emily Adair King
Emily Adair King went to be with the Lord on Saturday April 11th. She died peacefully at home in Shoreline Washington at 94 years old. Adair was born in Bremerton Washington and grew up in Bothell. After WW II, while working at Puget Power, Adair met John Hubert King, unfolding 69 years of marriage and 4 kids, living in the Ravenna neighborhood and moving to Bellevue for John's work as Senior Financial Vice President for Puget Power. John passed away in 2017. Adair was loving, energetic, and determined. Together they enjoyed the outdoors and hosting friends at their Anderson Island summer home and in Mesa, Arizona. Adair graduated from the University of Washington in 1979 in accounting. She loved watercolors and produced note cards sent with love, faith and encouragement. Adair is survived by her sister Inez Hybholt, children Judy Adair Chambers, John Steven King, Lori Elizabeth Day, David Victor King, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Adair wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to:
Prison Fellowship PO Box 1550 Merrifield VA 22116-1550 800-206-9764
Pregnancy Resource Center
4310 Hoyt Ave
Everett, WA 98203 425-366-7567
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020