Emma Victoria Kildall



Emma died peacefully in her sleep on February 22, 2019, two months shy of celebrating her 100th birthday. She was born April 26, 1919 in Alberta, Canada to John and Sophia Gustavson recent immigrants from Sweden. The family came to Washington state in the 1920's mostly residing in Skagit county where Emma and sister Hilda graduated from Edison High School. She married Capt. Joseph Kildall in 1938 and had two children Gary (d. 1994) and Patricia. She was grandmother to Ron (d. 1999), Brian, Curtis, Drew, Kimberly, Scott and Kristin; great-grandma to April, Ron Jr., Ashley, Jacob, Alexandra and Max; great-great grandma to seven. Emma worked as a secretary for many years and lived and kept her home independently well into her 90's. She was hardworking, enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading and loved her family and her dogs. She gave much to many leaving her family with many fond memories that will last forever. Services have been held and any donations in her name can be made to PAWS.org Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019