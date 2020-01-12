|
Enriquez Javier Ledesma
On December 15, 2019, Enriquez Javier Ledesma went home to be with the Lord. He was born on October 2, 1978 in Seattle, WA to Enrique Ledesma and Idolina Reta.
Enriquez was preceded in death by his father, Enrique Ledesma. He is survived by his mother, Idolina; son, Antonio Ledesma; Brother to Andromeda Miles (Robert), Andrea Ledesma, Esteban Ledesma, Gina Tyhuis (Bob), Angel Ledesma, Melissa Heen; Nieces: Nikole Rivera, Isabella Miles, Emerie Miles and Esme Ledesma; Nephews: Remy Kneedler and Brent Tyhuis.
Enriquez grew up in Seattle and worked most of his life here. His career included being self employed as a subcontractor repairing foreclosed homes. He was skilled with his hands and mastered many skills in the construction field. He attended South Seattle Community College where he completed several Automotive Engine Repair courses. Most recently he had worked for Kusak Crystal Glass and trained as a crystal glass engraver.
Enriquez was always available to his family and friends when they needed a "helping hand." He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His smile and laughter touched all those who he came to know.
May the Lord keep him in his arms and watch over him
until we meet again.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020