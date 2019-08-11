|
Erasmia "Mia" Papadopulos
Mia passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Born June 13, 1930 in Sacramento, CA to George K. and Mary G. Pappas, Mia graduated from McClatchy HS in 1948.
In her youth, she played violin and was an accomplished pianist. In 1949, she married Emanuel (Bob) Papadopulos. With a young family, Mia and Bob continued their education at the University of Washington, where Mia received a BS in math. She worked as a systems analyst in computer research and development at various companies, including Boeing, where Bob was a nuclear engineer.
Mia and Bob retired to Bainbridge Island where they continued their life-long passion for classics and the arts. Following Bob's passing in 2009, Mia enjoyed the last ten years of her life at Bayview Manor in Seattle. Her knitting, crocheting, and needlework will be cherished by her friends and family.
She was predeceased by her sisters Ida G. Lucas and Helen P. Blair and is survived by her children, Camille (Kyle Winn), Robert, Peter (Pat Long), and Mia (Charlie Simonson). She was the beloved Yiayia to 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
At her request, no formal services will be held. Donations in her honor may be made to the Seattle Symphony or Seattle Opera.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019