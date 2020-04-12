|
Eric Arthur Polzin
1950 ~ 2020
Eric Arthur Polzin, 69, of Kenmore, WA, died on Friday, March 27, 2020. Born to S. June (Fairfield) and Gerald A. Polzin, he lived his first years in Los Alamos, NM, until his parents returned to the Seattle area with their two sons in 1955.
Eric graduated from the University of Washington with a BA in Business Administration in 1972. He served with Army Intelligence in Maryland; returning home to Bellevue in 1976. In 1978, he married Trudy Rolla and they made their home in Seattle, moving to Kenmore in 1988. He earned his MBA from the University of Puget Sound in 1979. A CPA for many years, he worked for King County as an accountant and as a Financial Systems Analyst, until his retirement in 2017. Post-retirement, he volunteered at the Hopelink food bank in Kirkland.
Always devoted to his family, Eric enjoyed hiking, cross-country skiing, and rooting for Husky football. He loved traveling with Trudy, and he spread joy during the holidays-giving thoughtful Christmas gifts to family members and their pets.
He is survived by his wife Trudy Rolla, sons Alexandr and Nikolas, mother S. June Dinsmore and brother Karl Polzin. He may be remembered with a donation to .
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020