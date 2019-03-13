|
|
Eric Daniel Wicklund
Age 89 of Seattle died March 6, 2019 of lung cancer. Eric was born April 7, 1930 in Ragunda Jamtland, Sweden, emigrated to the United State when he was 20 years old, joined the Army in 1951, honorable discharge in 1953. He became a proud US citizen in 1961. He spent 35 years working to be a Master technician with Sears in Seattle. He was loved and will be sorely missed by friends and family and was truly a renaissance man.
Service will be held at Evergreen Washelli at 1:00 PM Monday March 18, 2019.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019