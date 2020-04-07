|
|
Eric Donald Carlson
Eric Donald Carlson, 86, passed away peacefully April 1, 2020 as a result of a recent fall. Eric (known to friends and family as Don) was born November 6, 1933 in Great Falls, Montana to Swedish Immigrant parents Eric and Eva (Sjoblom) Carlson.
He moved to Renton at a young age, graduated from Renton High School (1952) and Central Washington College of Education (1958). An excellent athlete, Don played football at Renton and baseball at both Renton and Central.
His teaching career began in Goldendale, WA (1958-62) and continued in the Renton School District (1962- 87) where he taught and coached at Sartori Elementary, Nelson Junior High, Hazen and Lindbergh High Schools. His coaching career was highlighted by his 1976 Lindbergh baseball team's winning the North Puget Sound League Championship.
Don loved history, fly fishing and the great outdoors, often referring to it as "God's Country". In his retirement he enjoyed many fly fishing trips and spending time with family. He also enjoyed meeting students he'd taught and players he'd coached. One of his greatest delights was seeing his grandchildren and great grandchildren follow their passions in sports and in life.
Don was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. His many stories and his spirit brought smiles to those who knew him. He is the source of many heart warming memories.
Don is survived by his sons Steve (Pam), Puyallup, WA, Tom (Celesta), Raleigh, NC, Daniel 'Boone' (Annie), Ferndale, WA
and David (Cathy), Port Orchard, WA. He had 24 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren .
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020