Eric Duane Smith
Eric Duane Smith passed away peacefully at his winter home in Indio, CA, on January 27, 2020, after battling melanoma brain cancer. Eric was born October 25, 1943, in Seattle. He married Vicky, the love of his life, in October 1985. Eric is survived by his wife; son Matt Smith and daughter Callie Smith; grandchildren Ethan, Grace and Addison; sisters Edith Razner and Paige Johansen; brothers Harry Smith Jr. and Garry Smith; sister-in-law Julie Amundsen and brothers-in-law Bill Pollock and Tim Pollock.
Eric was very active in the labor movement and was past president of UFCW Local 1105. Eric spent his career serving union members with hopes that they could have better wages and working conditions. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held February 22 at the Indio Springs RV Resort.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 2, 2020