Eric Duerst
Eric Duerst

September 9, 2020, Eric (Hughes) Duerst passed in his Toledo home of almost 30 years.

Eric lived and worked in Israel, Iran and Turkey before meeting his wife of 36 years in 1983.

Eric always said his wife (Rebecca) and two sons (Ryan and Marshall Hughes) were the joy and loves of his life. Eric also loved politics and history. He served on Toledo City Council, Planning Commission, Park Board, Lewis County Airport Board and Solid Waste Advisory Committee. Eric was a Process Server and said he probably served at least one house on every street in Lewis County. He may have seemed a curmudgeon to many, but he always had a story to tell for anyone that would listen. He is survived by his wife and two sons and grandchild, Olivia. Although he only got to visit with her a few times, she was a new light in his life.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

