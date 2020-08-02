1/1
Eric John Lundberg
Eric John Lundberg

Eric John Lundberg, 76, died July 14, 2020 of microvascular dementia. Beginning at an early age Eric impressed family and friends with his technical wizardry. He graduated from the University of Washington in electrical engineering. Eric was a pioneer in the development of high definition television. He worked in Oregon, Japan, and Washington. Eric is loved and remembered by, his wife Karen Turnquist, and sisters Sherry Roth (Tim) and Kathy Robles (Robert). We thank Merrill Gardens First Hill for the caring community it provided Eric for two years. No services will be held. Gifts in memory of Eric to support the Biorepository and Integrated Neuropathology (BRAIN) Lab may be mailed to: UW Medicine Advancement, Attn: Gift Processing, Box 358045, Seattle, WA 98195. Checks should be made payable to "UW Foundation."

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
