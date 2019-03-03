Resources More Obituaries for Eric Van Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eric Preston Van Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Eric Preston Van, Jr.



February 21, 1932 - February 18, 2019



Eric (Rick) died peacefully while in Hospice care on Monday, February 18, 2019.



Eric was born in Seattle on February 21, 1932 to Eric and Lucy Van. The family relocated to Portland, Oregon when Eric was a year old. He acquired his love of dancing while attending neighborhood dance classes as a child, and his love of the water and sailing while serving in the Sea Scouts. He served with honor in the US Navy in Florida during the Korean War (with side trips to Batista's Cuba).



Eric then attended the University of Washington, where he met the love of his life, Carolyn, and they were married in 1956. He graduated from the University of Washington in Accounting and joined the accounting firm of Peat Marwick, Mitchell & Co (KPMG), where he was a long-time tenured tax partner. He was experienced in working with a variety of industries, but preferred helping small business clients.



Together Eric and Carolyn raised four children and started their sailing adventures when their youngest was five years old. They bought their first sailboat, a Coronado 25 ("Jabberwock"), taking trips throughout the Puget Sound area and cruising the San Juan Islands. They then purchased a Cal 29 ("Moonraker"), which Eric raced many times on Lake Washington, Puget Sound and all the way to Victoria, BC, often with his children. His dream was to cruise the world's oceans, so they purchased a Tatoosh 42 ("Skamokawa" - Smoke on the Water).



Eric retired from his firm at age 55, and together he and Carolyn set out on a grand adventure down the west coast to Mexico, into the islands of the South Pacific (including the island of Tahiti, New Zealand, Australia, New Guinea, Bali and Singapore). They also sailed through the Panama Canal and up the east coast of the United States, where they trailered the boat from Maine home to Seattle. In all, they sailed the high seas for 121/2 years, then returned to Seattle to cruise local waters and spend time with their children and grandchildren. Eric took great pleasure in sharing with his ten grandchildren the joys of sailing and cruising in the beautiful American and Canadian San Juan Islands, all the way north to Alaska.



Eric was involved in numerous activities in the Seattle and Eastside communities, including the University of Washington Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Eric was president of Seattle Jaycees, on the board of directors for Big Brothers, and served as treasurer at the Seattle Yacht Club and Silver Glen Retirement Community. He sang with the choir at Bellevue Presbyterian Church for over ten years.



Eric lived life fully, sometimes dangerously, but always with gusto. He was the first on to the dance floor and the last one off. His journeys with Carolyn were highlights, together with the birth and growth of their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Eric loved his family and his friends deeply.



Eric is preceded in death by his father, Eric Van, Sr., his mother, Lucy Van, and his brother, Nicholas Van. Eric is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn, his four children, Cheryl Zabel (Gary), Greg (Shary Lynn), Gordy (Danette), Melinda Bernard (Mark), his ten grandchildren Michael, Kyle, Eric, Douglas, Christopher, Alexander, Jeffrey, Aaron, Laura Li and Juan Li, and two great grandchildren Bronwyn and Grayson and his sister, Cindy Thayer.



A Memorial Service will be held



on Friday, March 15 at 1:00pm at



Bellevue Presbyterian Church.



We hope you can join us to celebrate his life.



1717 Bellevue Way NE,



Bellevue, WA 98004



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Eric P. Van's name to Bellevue Presbyterian Church or SYCFoundation.org.



Please sign Eric's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries