Erica Ionia DeBruyn Sevilla
Erica Sevilla passed away on October 11, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with breast cancer, she was 43. She is survived by her husband Nathan, daughter Avery, age 13, son William, age 10, mother Anne E. DeBruyn and sister Dr. Deirdre A. DeBruyn-Rubio, as well as extended family in the U.S., Ireland and England. She is preceded in death by her beloved father, Raymond Paul DeBruyn. Erica was born in Seattle, Washington to Anne and Paul DeBruyn and graduated from the Bush School in 1994. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Art History from American University in 1998 where she met her husband, Nathan, two weeks into their freshman year. The two have been inseparable since and have spent 25 wonderful years together. Following graduation, Erica moved to New York City with Nathan and completed a certificate program in antiques and fine art at the Sotheby's Institute. Thereafter, she held several positions at Sotheby's and later at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She earned her Master's Degree in Museum Education from Teacher's College Columbia University in 2005. Erica and her family settled in the Lawrence Park West neighborhood of Bronxville, NY in 2006 where she and Nathan raised their family. In addition to raising her children, Erica was a dedicated member of the Southern Westchester community, ultimately serving as a President of the Junior League of Bronxville and holding board positions at the Osilas Gallery at Concordia College and at Groundwork Hudson Valley, an environmental justice non-profit. More than anything, Erica is remembered as a devoted wife and mother and a fiercely loyal friend to everyone she met. Her tireless dedication to public service in Southern Westchester touched the lives of countless people, particularly in the Junior League's mission to end hunger and food waste through programs such as Backpack Buddies and the mobile food pantry.
In lieu of flowers and offers of food, the family asks that donations be made to the Erica Sevilla Memorial Fund of the Junior League of Bronxville at www.jlbronxville.org.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019