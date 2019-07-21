Erlene Bardin George



February 1, 1932 ~ July 7, 2019



Erlene passed away peacefully on Sunday July 7, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at her home. Erlene was born on February 1,



1932 to Earl and Hazel Bardin in Wenatchee, Washington. She grew up in the family orchards of Monitor Washington with her siblings Lyman, Carol, and Dan.



Erlene attended WSU for a brief stint until she left school early with her first husband Frank (Jim) Tonkin Jr. Erlene and Jim moved back to the family orchard in Monitor and started a young family. Together Erlene and Jim had four children, Kathy, Bob, Terri, and Matt. In 1962, Erlene, Jim, and their children moved to the Greater Seattle area and joined the growing family restaurant business.



Erlene and Jim eventually divorced and Erlene re-married to Phil George. Erlene and Phil followed the sun in their RV and when not on the road they enjoyed life on Lake Chelan.



Erlene had a wonderful life filled with family, love, laughs, and memories. Erlene was easy to talk to and loved her family. She enjoyed making blankets for her grandchildren, playing cards, slot machines, shopping, and jewelry. She was always up for a good time.



Erlene is survived by her sister Carol, three children (Bob preceded her in death), 24 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held for family and friends this summer. Please reach out to family members for details. Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019